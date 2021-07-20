 Skip to main content

Iridium Communications Beats On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Service Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDMreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $148.53 million.
  • Service revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $121.3 million. Revenue from equipment sales and engineering and support projects was $28.6 million.
  • Commercial service revenue was $95.6 million, up 8% Y/Y.
  • Commercial broadband revenue was up 25% Y/Y to $10.6 million.
  • Hosted payload and other data service revenue were $14.4 million.
  • Government service revenue was $25.8 million.
  • Strong service revenue primarily contributed to an OEBITDA margin expansion of around 240 basis points to 63.2%.
  • Total billable subscribers rose 19% Y/Y to 1.6 million, driving growth across every service category.
  • The EPS of $0.03 beat the analyst consensus for loss per share of $(0.06).
  • It held $219.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company repurchased shares worth $63.2 million during the quarter.
  • Iridium delivered strong revenue growth in Q2, driven by rebounds in IoT and commercial voice and data, and continued strength in broadband, CEO Matt Desch stated.
  • Outlook: It sees an OEBITDA of $365 million to $375 million.
  • It also raised its FY21 outlook for service revenue growth to 4% to 5%, versus prior outlook of 3% growth.
  • Price action: IRDM shares traded higher by 3.17% at $38.75 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

