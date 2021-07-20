AnPac Bio Stock Gains On Robust Growth In Commercial Testing Volume In Q2
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) has announced strong growth in test volume in 1H of 2021. The total number of paid customers and testing volume increased almost 110% compared with 1H of 2020.
- For 2Q, total paid tests and paid cancer tests increased approximately 280% Q/Q and around 270%, respectively.
- The Company expects that the strong test volume growth will continue throughout this year.
- Price Action: ANPC shares are up 9.5% at $4.39 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Health Care General