AnPac Bio Stock Gains On Robust Growth In Commercial Testing Volume In Q2

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:13am   Comments
AnPac Bio Stock Gains On Robust Growth In Commercial Testing Volume In Q2
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) has announced strong growth in test volume in 1H of 2021. The total number of paid customers and testing volume increased almost 110% compared with 1H of 2020. 
  • For 2Q, total paid tests and paid cancer tests increased approximately 280% Q/Q and around 270%, respectively.
  • The Company expects that the strong test volume growth will continue throughout this year.
  • Price Action: ANPC shares are up 9.5% at $4.39 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Health Care General

