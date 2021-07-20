 Skip to main content

Volvo AB Q2 Sales Grow 24%; Warns On Supply Chain Challenges

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • Swedish truck manufacturer Volvo AB (OTC: VLVLY) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 24% year-on-year to $10.42 billion (1$ = 8.70 Swedish Krona as of July 20).
  • Revenue from Vehicles increased 41% Y/Y, amounting to $7.9 billion. Net sales from Trucks grew 28% Y/Y, bus sales jumped 60% Y/Y, and that of Volvo Penta posted a 58% hike.
  • Net sales excluding UD Trucks in Europe jumped 42% Y/Y to $4.53 billion and the South American region raked in the sales growth of 90% Y/Y.
  • Total truck order intake jumped 119% Y/Y to 57,961 in the quarter.
  • The gross margin improved to 24.0%.
  • The adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 10.7%, with $1.12 billion in operating income.
  • Operating cash flow in industrial operations totaled $682 million.
  • The company warned of disruptions in truck production in H2 FY21 due to semiconductor shortage as supply chain woes continue.
  • Price action: VLVLY shares closed at $23.24 on Monday.

