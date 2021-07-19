AutoNation Q2 Result Smashes Estimates; Announces $1B Share Buyback
- Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 54% year-on-year to $6.98 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.02 billion.
- Same-store new vehicle retail unit sales increased 42% Y/Y while used vehicle retail unit sales rose 37% Y/Y.
- Domestic segment income rose 106% Y/Y, import segment sales grew 131% Y/Y, and premium luxury segment sales rose 153% Y/Y.
- Gross profit improved 68% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, and the gross profit margin gained 150 basis points Y/Y to 19%.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 56.5% of gross profit.
- The operating margin for the quarter was 7.6%, and operating income was $530.2 million.
- The adjusted net income from continuing operations was $384.9 million in the quarter.
- EPS from continuing operations of $4.83 beat the analyst consensus of $2.58.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $59.5 million as of June 30, 2021.
- AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of stock.
- Looking ahead into 2022, it expects demand to outpace supply for new vehicles due to consumers' preference for personal transportation coupled with lower interest rates.
- Price action: AN shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $102.75 in premarket on the last check Monday.
