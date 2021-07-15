 Skip to main content

Cintas Q4 Results Smashes Estimates; Sees FY22 Revenue Below Consensus

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 9:59am   Comments
  • Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.33% year-on-year to $1.84 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
  • The organic revenue growth rate was 11.5% for the quarter. Organic revenue growth rate for the Uniform Rental and Facility Services reportable operating segment was 13.7%, while it declined 6.8% for First Aid and Safety Services segment.
  • The gross margin increased by 310 basis points Y/Y to 46.8% in the quarter.
  • Selling and administrative expenses were $502.6 million.
  • Operating income increased 71.8% to $356.4 million.Operating margin increased 660 basis points to 19.4%.
  • Net income from continuing operations improved 85.2% to $267.7 million.
  • Diluted EPS of $2.47 beat the analyst consensus of $2.30.
  • The company held $493.6 million in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Cintas sees FY22 revenue between $7.53 billion - $7.63 billion, with the consensus at $7.66 billion.
  • The company expects FY22 EPS of $10.35-$10.75, with the consensus at $10.25.
  • Price action: CTAS shares are trading lower by 2.22% at $370.53 on the last check Thursday.

