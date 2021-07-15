 Skip to main content

eGain Expects FY21 Results To Top Guidance, Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021
  • eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGANexpects FY21 revenue and earnings to be at or above the high end of its previously provided guidance range.
  • The company had expected revenue of $77.3 million to $77.9 million, versus the analyst consensus of $76.34 million.
  • It expected SaaS revenue of $66 million to $66.4 million.
  • It estimated non-GAAP net income of  $6.2 million to $7.1 million, GAAP net income of $4.4 million to $5.3 million, or $0.13 to $0.16 per share.
  • The company’s non-GAAP EPS guidance was $0.19 to $0.22, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.15.
  • It expects to end FY21 with $63 million in cash and no debt.
  • Price action: EGAN shares closed lower by 1.54% at $10.89 on Wednesday.

