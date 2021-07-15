 Skip to main content

E2open Misses Q1 Earnings Estimate, Reiterates FY22 Guidance Below Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 6:51am   Comments
  • E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWOreported a first-quarter FY22 non -GAAP revenue growth of 6.9% year-on-year to $88.8 million, beating analyst consensus of $88.39 million.
  • Non-GAAP subscription revenue rose 5.6% Y/Y to $73.5 million. Professional services revenue grew 13.3% Y/Y to $15.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 230 basis points to 73.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points to 32.9%.
  • Loss per share of $(0.76) missed analysts’ consensus of EPS $0.02.
  • The company generated $39.3 million in operating cash flow.
  • It held $232.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at May-end.
  • Outlook: E2open reiterated FY22 guidance.
  • It sees non-GAAP revenue guidance between $369 million - $371 million, below the analyst consensus of $391.66 million.
  • Price action: ETWO shares closed lower by 0.73% at $10.87 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

