 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Infosys Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Infosys Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY22 Outlook
  • Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFYreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21.2% year-on-year to $3.78 billion, beating analyst consensus ($3.69 billion) by 2.5%.
  • Revenue from software services rose 20.7% year-on-year to $3.5 billion. Revenue from products and platforms increased 28.1% Y/Y to $278 million.
  • The gross margin remained flat at 33.7%, while the operating margin expanded 101 basis points to 23.7%.
  • EPS of $0.17 was at par with analyst consensus.
  • INFY held $3.5 billion in cash and equivalents, and the company generated $932 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: The company raised the FY22 revenue growth guidance from the previous 12%-14% to between 14%-16%.
  • Price action: INFY shares traded higher by 3.80% at $21.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFY)

Infosys: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2021
A Preview Of Infosys's Earnings
Price Over Earnings Overview: Infosys
Software Database Firm Couchbase Files For US IPO: Reuters
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com