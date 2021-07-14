 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aspen Group Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates; Aims To Be Profitable In Q4'22

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Aspen Group Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates; Aims To Be Profitable In Q4'22
  • Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 35.46% year-on-year to $19.10 million, beating the consensus of $18.51 million.
  • Gross profit for the quarter was $9.9 million, while the gross margin fell 700 basis points Y/Y to 52%.
  • Operating loss widened to $(2.3) million in the quarter.
  • EBITDA loss was $(1.4) million compared to a profit of $0.2 million last year.
  • Net loss per share of $(0.09) missed the consensus for loss of $(0.05) per share.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $8.5 million as of April 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Aspen Group expects FY22 revenue of $85 million to $88 million, with the analysts’ consensus at $86.29 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at $2.0 million to $4.0 million, loss per share of $(0.18) to $(0.12), versus consensus for EPS of $0.04.
  • The company expects to achieve profitability in Q4 of FY22.
  • It also plans to delay the next BSN Pre-Licensure campus launch to the Spring of 2022 or at the end of FY22.
  • Price action: ASPU shares closed lower by 5.20% at $6.38 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASPU)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Aspen Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Aspen Group's Earnings Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com