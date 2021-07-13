 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OrganiGram Shares Surge On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sales, Upbeat Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
OrganiGram Shares Surge On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sales, Upbeat Outlook
  • Medical cannabis provider OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 12.65% year-on-year to $20.30 million, beating the consensus of $13.95 million.
  • The revenue hike is primarily due to higher adult-use recreational net revenue and higher wholesale revenue.
  • Adjusted gross margin fell to $(0.7) million loss, versus $4.11 million profit last year. Adjusted gross margin was -4% due to value offerings comprising a larger proportion of revenue in Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased further by 376% Y/Y to a negative $10.2 million.
  • Net loss narrowed by 96% Y/Y to ($4.0 million).
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $10.75 million largely due to increase in working capital assets as it ramped up cultivation activities.
  • Outlook: Organigram expects Q4 revenue to be higher than Q3 largely due to stronger forecasted market growth as COVID-19 restrictions lift.
  • The company expects to see a sequential improvement in adjusted gross margins in Q4 2021.
  • "We are pleased with the growth in revenue in Q3 as we were better staffed to fulfill the demand for our revitalized product portfolio, which continues to resonate well with consumers," said Chief Strategy Officer Paolo De Luca.
  • Price action: OGI shares are trading higher by 12.0% at $2.96 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

Watch Morgan Paxhia Co-Founder Of Poseidon At The Benzinga Cannabis Insider: Is Federal Marijuana Legalization Imminent?
General Cannabis, MariMed & Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 13, 2021
Organigram Holdings Shares Up Slightly As It Reports 13% Increase In Q3 Revenue, Recreational Net Revenue Spikes 40% QoQ
Why OrganiGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2021
Tilray, Aurora, Sundial, Hexo Q2 Market And Sales Trends, Cantor Fitzgerald Projects Stronger Q3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com