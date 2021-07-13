 Skip to main content

PepsiCo Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Crushing Estimates, Raised Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:40am   Comments
  • PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 20.54% year-on-year to $19.22 billion, beating the analysts’ consensus of $17.96 billion.
  • Beverages revenue in North America formed a big chunk of the total revenue at $6.16 billion, a 24% growth Y/Y.
  • Gross profit rose 16.7% Y/Y to $10.3 billion with $8.8 billion in cost of sales.
  • The company reported $7.2 billion in selling, general and administrative expenses.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.72 beat the consensus of $1.53.
  • Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $2.3 billion.
  • The company held $5.55 billion of cash and equivalents as of June 12, 2021.
  • PepsiCo now expects to incur a restructuring charge of about $3.15 billion, as it extends restructuring activities.
  • Outlook: PepsiCo raised its outlook for FY21 organic revenue growth to 6%, versus previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth, and 11% core constant currency EPS growth, versus prior guidance of high-single-digit growth.
  • This guidance implies 2021 core EPS of approximately $6.20, a 12% increase compared to 2020 core EPS of $5.52.
  • “Our results give us confidence that the investments behind our Faster, Stronger, and Better framework are working - as we invest in our brands, supply chain and go-to-market systems, manufacturing capacity, capabilities and culture, and our society by integrating purpose into everything we do,” said CEO Ramon Laguarta.
  • Price action: PEP shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $151.70 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

