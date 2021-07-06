 Skip to main content

SemiLEDs Corp Reports Q3 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:26am
  • LED chips and components developer SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDSreported that third-quarter FY21 revenue declined 12.5% year-on-year to $1.4 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 1,900 basis points to 46%.
  • The operating margin loss contracted 600 basis points to (41)%.
  • It held $1.7 million in cash and equivalents at May 31, 2021.
  • EPS loss was $(0.02).
  • SemiLEDs said it is unable to provide a revenue forecast for the fourth quarter at this time, citing the continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the company.
  • Price action: LEDS shares traded higher by 5.89% at $16.89 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

