5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $415.57 million after the closing bell. Smart Global shares gained 1.9% to close at $48.10 on Friday.
- Jeff Bezos stepped down from the role of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO exactly 27 years after he founded the e-commerce and cloud services giant on July 5, 1994. Amazon shares rose 0.1% to $3,513.58 in pre-market trading.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is projected to report earnings for the third quarter today. SemiLEDs shares rose 0.8% to $16.07 in pre-market trading.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive officer. AngloGold shares rose 5.4% to $20.10 in pre-market trading.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) filed for mixed securities shelf offering of up to $400 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.5% to clsoe at $8.15 on Friday.
