5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $415.57 million after the closing bell. Smart Global shares gained 1.9% to close at $48.10 on Friday.
  • Jeff Bezos stepped down from the role of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO exactly 27 years after he founded the e-commerce and cloud services giant on July 5, 1994. Amazon shares rose 0.1% to $3,513.58 in pre-market trading.

  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is projected to report earnings for the third quarter today. SemiLEDs shares rose 0.8% to $16.07 in pre-market trading.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive officer. AngloGold shares rose 5.4% to $20.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) filed for mixed securities shelf offering of up to $400 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.5% to clsoe at $8.15 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

