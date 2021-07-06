5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: SGH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $415.57 million after the closing bell. Smart Global shares gained 1.9% to close at $48.10 on Friday. Jeff Bezos stepped down from the role of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO exactly 27 years after he founded the e-commerce and cloud services giant on July 5, 1994. Amazon shares rose 0.1% to $3,513.58 in pre-market trading.

