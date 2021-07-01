 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EZGO Clocks 74% Jump In 1H Revenue On Doubling Units Sold

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
EZGO Clocks 74% Jump In 1H Revenue On Doubling Units Sold
  • Short distance electric transportation solutions provider in China, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO), reported first-half FY21 sales of $9.6 million, up 74.3% year-on-year.
  • The surge in revenues was mainly driven by the increase in sales of e-bicycles and partially offset by the decrease in rental revenue.
  • The number of units sold increased 96.6% Y/Y to 34,069.
  • Gross profit was $0.9 million, with a 9.7% gross margin.
  • Cost of revenue shot up 74% to $8.7 million, driven by a rise in manufacturing and purchase cost of e-bicycles for sale.
  • Net loss of $(0.3) million narrowed 50% Y/Y.
  • EZGO’s cash and equivalents amounted to $7.1 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • “The last six months have been a monumental period in EZGO’s development, highlighted by our IPO in January 2021 and transition from an expert in battery technology into a manufacturer of e-bicycles,” said Jianhui Ye, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: EZGO shares are trading lower by 5.98% at $4.09 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EZGO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com