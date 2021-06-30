 Skip to main content

Constellation Brands Shares Gain On Q1 Beats, Strong FY22 Guidance, Incremental Stock Buyback

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZreported first-quarter FY22 sales of $2.03 billion, up 3.2% year-on-year, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.
  • Net sales for the Beer segment grew 14% Y/Y to $1.5 billion, and wine and spirits were fell 22% Y/Y to 454.5 million.
  • Shipment volume for beer increased 11.3%, while that of wine and spirits declined 38%.
  • Gross profit of $1.1 billion grew 13.26% Y/Y. Gross margin of 54.3% expanded 170 basis points.
  • Operating margin of 35.7% expanded by 50 basis points.
  • EPS of $2.33 up 1.3% Y/Y beat the consensus estimate of $2.32.
  • The company generated an operating cash flow of $716 million, a free cash flow of $602.1 million, and ended the quarter with $503.8 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • Guidance: Constellation sees FY22 reported EPS of $2.70- $3.00 and raised adjusted EPS outlook to $10-$10.30, versus $10.02 consensus.
  • Stock Buyback: The company repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for $523 million through June of fiscal 2022 and announced an incremental stock buyback of $500 million.
  • “Our Beer Business delivered double-digit net sales and profit growth, and our Wine & Spirits Business is poised to drive accelerated growth and profitability from its portfolio of high-end, industry-leading brands,” said Bill Newlands, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: STZ shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $235.65 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by stokpic from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

