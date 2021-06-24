 Skip to main content

Why Rite Aid Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 8:56am
Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) is trading significantly lower Thursday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results.

What Happened: Rite Aid reported quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 22 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.21 billion. 

Rite Aid administered approximately 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter. 

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, as we delivered adjusted EBITDA at the top end of our guidance range and continued our extraordinary efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19,” said Heyward Donigan, president and CEO of Rite Aid.

RAD Price Action: Rite Aid has traded as high as $32.48 and as low as $8.85 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 12.19% premarket at $17.93.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Heyward Donigan why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

