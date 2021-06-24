Recap: Rite Aid Q1 Earnings

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1050.00% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $6,161,000,000 rose by 2.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,210,000,000.

Guidance

Rite Aid said it sees FY22 sales of $25.1 billion-$25.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $(0.79)-$(0.24).

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 24, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.riteaid.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Rite-Aids-FY22-First-Quarter-Earnings/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.48

Company's 52-week low was at $8.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.48%

Company Description

Rite Aid Corp is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States. The company reports via two segments: retail pharmacy and pharmacy services. The retail pharmacy segment generates revenue primarily through the sale of prescription drugs, along with an assortment of merchandise that includes over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and numerous other everyday consumables. The pharmacy-services segment relates to EnvisionRx, a fully owned subsidiary that operates as a pharmacy benefit management provider offering a broad range of pharmaceutical services.