Aspen Group Clocks 35% Q4 Sales Growth

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
  • Education technology company Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPUreported fourth-quarter sales of $19.1 million, up 35% year-on-year, exceeding the consensus by $0.58 million.
  • Total bookings amounted to $32.2 million, up 21% Y/Y.
  • The company will report full-year fiscal revenue for the year ended April 30, 2021, on July 13, 2021.
  • “As COVID-19 infection rates rapidly declined in the fourth quarter, the new course starts for our post-licensure nursing degree programs returned to pre-pandemic rates, delivering stronger than anticipated revenue,” said Michael Mathews, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: ASPU shares are trading higher by 7.80% at $6.43 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

