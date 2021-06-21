Everi Stock Gains On Upbeat Q2 Outlook
- Casino gaming content provider Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has announced expected results for the second quarter.
- Everi also plans to refinance its $35 million revolving credit facility due 2022 and $820 million term loan facility due 2024, prepay in full its $125 million incremental term loan facility due 2024 and redeem the $285.4 million of Unsecured Notes due 2025.
- The Company expects to have $1.0 billion of total outstanding debt and have a new $125 million revolving credit facility after refinancing its $1.15 billion debt.
- Everi sees Q2 FY21 revenue between $167 million to $172 million, up 25% year-on-year from pre-pandemic Q2 FY19.
- It expects EPS of $0.31-$0.34, a more than a fourfold increase compared to $0.07 per share in Q3 FY19.
- It sees adjusted EBITDA of $87 million to $91 million, about a 38.8% increase Y/Y from FY19.
- Free Cash Flow is expected to be $32 million to $36 million.
- Everi’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $360.8 million as of May 31, 2021.
- “Both our Games and FinTech segments are performing significantly above pre-pandemic periods, driving substantial improvements in our total revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow,” said Michael Rumbolz, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: EVRI shares are trading higher by 4.57% at $22.18 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.