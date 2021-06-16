Why La-Z-Boy Shares Dipped Today

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results. While EPS and sales came in better than expected, the company said it sees a temporary negative impact to profit margins due to raw material price increases.

The company said that demand trends 'remain strong across the business with backlog at record levels.'

La-Z-Boy Inc is a US-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 10.6% lower at $37.80 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $46.74.