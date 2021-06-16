 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why La-Z-Boy Shares Dipped Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results. While EPS and sales came in better than expected, the company said it sees a temporary negative impact to profit margins due to raw material price increases.

The company said that demand trends 'remain strong across the business with backlog at record levels.'

La-Z-Boy Inc is a US-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. 

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 10.6% lower at $37.80 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $46.74. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LZB)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
La-Z-Boy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2021
Monday's Market Minute: Will The Fed Make A Move?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com