United Natural Foods Stock Tumbles On Q3 Revenue Decline, Margin Contraction, FY Guidance

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
  • United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFIreported third-quarter FY21 sales of $6.62 billion, a decrease of 5.9% year-over-year, missing the analyst consensus of $6.82 billion.
  • Revenue from Chains fell 5.6% Y/Y to $2.95 billion, Independent retailers fell 11.4% to $1.6 billion, and Retail fell 9.3% Y/Y to $578 million, reflecting the impact of lockdowns.
  • Gross margin of 14.6% contracted 34 basis points compared to last year. Lower levels of supplier-related income drove the margin decline in the Wholesale segment.
  • Operating expenses in the third quarter were $866.5 million, or 13.09% of net sales.
  • Adjusted operating margin of 1.52% contracted 45 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $179 million fell 19.2% Y/Y.
  • Net income fell 44.9% Y/Y to $49 million, translating to adjusted EPS to $0.94 (-29.3% Y/Y), beating the analyst consensus of $0.88.
  • Net debt reduction of $62 million brought the fiscal year-to-date total to $175 million.
  • Guidance: United Foods sees FY21 adjusted EPS between $3.05-$3.55, below the midpoint of the analyst consensus of $3.42.
  • Price action: UNFI shares traded lower by 15.8% at $34.21 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

