Ciena Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, Expanding Gross Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIENreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.7% year-on-year to $833.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $829.3 million.
  • Product revenue declined 9.4% Y/Y to $670 million, while Services revenue grew 6.3% Y/Y to $163.9 million.
  • Total Networking Platform revenue declined 11.3% Y/Y to $637.3 million, and Platform Software and Services revenue rose 26% Y/Y to $56.7 million.
  • Blue Planet Automation Software and Services revenue rose 59.3% Y/Y to $23.9 million. Total Global Services revenue remained flat at $116 million.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded 230 basis points to 49.2%, while the adjusted operating margin contracted 210 basis points to 15.8%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.62 beat the analyst consensus of $0.48.
  • Ciena generated $217.7 million in operating cash flow and held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The company bought back stock worth $26.2 million during the quarter.
  • Price action: CIEN shares traded higher by 5.31% at $57.30 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

