 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viomi Technology Shares Gain After Q1 Earnings Beat, Margin Expansion, Robust Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Viomi Technology Shares Gain After Q1 Earnings Beat, Margin Expansion, Robust Q2 Guidance
  • Viomi Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOTreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 64% year-on-year to $191.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $141.7 million.
  • Continued launches, the significant increase in new product sales, overseas market expansion, and the low-base effect of the Q1 of 2020 due to pandemic drove the growth.
  • Revenues from the IoT Home portfolio rose 111.5% Y/Y to $140.3 million, home water solutions declined 4% Y/Y to $15.8 million, consumables remained flat at $9.9 million, and small appliances and others increased by 6.4% Y/Y to $25.6 million.
  • The number of cumulative household users grew 51.4% Y/Y to 5.6 million, with the percentage of household users with at least two connected products expanded 200 basis points to 20.4%.
  • Gross margin expanded 230 basis points to 21.1% from a high margin shift, including the launch of new Viomi-branded water purifiers and sweeper robots, along with optimizing margins across product lines and cost control measures.
  • Non-GAAP operating income rose 142.2% Y/Y to $9.7 million. The margin expanded 163 basis points to 5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income increased 106.8% Y/Y to $10 million, translating to EPS of $0.13, beating the analyst consensus of $0.10.
  • Viomi held $251.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Viomi sees Q2 revenue guidance of RMB1.72 billion - RMB1.85 billion.
  • Price action: VIOT shares traded higher by 6.62% at $8.7 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIOT)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Viomi Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Viomi Technology Co's Earnings: A Preview
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com