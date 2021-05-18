 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Macy's Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 18, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Why Macy's Is Trading Higher Today

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, while raising guidance.

What Happened: Macy's reported earnings of 39 cents per share, which beat the average estimate for a loss of 41 cents per share. It reported revenue of $4.71 billion, which beat the estimate of $4.36 billion. Macy's also raised its full-year 2021 earnings and revenue guidance. 

“In our first quarter we outperformed sales expectations across all three of our brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. We built on our momentum from the fourth quarter and our sales trend continued to improve throughout the first quarter,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s. 

Related Link: Mike Khouw's Macy's Options Trade

M Price Action: Macy's traded as high as $22.30 and as low as $4.80 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 4.65% in premarket trading at $20.05.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Macy's: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
Why People Are Turning On Chrissy Teigen (Hint: Old Mean Tweets)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeff Gennette why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com