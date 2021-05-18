Why Macy's Is Trading Higher Today

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, while raising guidance.

What Happened: Macy's reported earnings of 39 cents per share, which beat the average estimate for a loss of 41 cents per share. It reported revenue of $4.71 billion, which beat the estimate of $4.36 billion. Macy's also raised its full-year 2021 earnings and revenue guidance.

“In our first quarter we outperformed sales expectations across all three of our brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. We built on our momentum from the fourth quarter and our sales trend continued to improve throughout the first quarter,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s.

M Price Action: Macy's traded as high as $22.30 and as low as $4.80 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 4.65% in premarket trading at $20.05.

