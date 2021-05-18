 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baozun Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings, Clocks Solid GMV Growth, Announces $125M Stock Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Baozun Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings, Clocks Solid GMV Growth, Announces $125M Stock Buyback
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUNreported first-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 32.6% year-on-year to $308.4 million (RMB2 billion), missing the analyst consensus of $313.4 million.
  • Total Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 43.8% Y/Y to RMB13.2 billion, Distribution GMV rose 37.2% Y/Y to RMB1.1 billion, and Non-distribution GMV rose 44.4% Y/Y to RMB12.2 billion.
  • The number of brand partners rose 17.6% Y/Y to 281, while the number of GMV brand partners rose 19.3% Y/Y to 272.
  • Product sales revenue rose 38.6% Y/Y to $148.3 million (RMB971.8 million) from the acquisition of new brand partners, higher popularity of the company's brand partners' products, partially offset by slower growth in personal-care products in the appliances category.
  • Services revenue rose 27.5% Y/Y to $160.1 million (RMB1,048.7 million) due to the rapid growth of the company's consignment model and service fee model.
  • Non-GAAP operating income increased 105.9% Y/Y to $11.6 million (RMB75.8 million), with the margin expanding 130 basis points to 3.7%.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 135.5% Y/Y to $9.3 million (RMB61.2 million), and the margin expanding 130 basis points to 3%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beat the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • Baozun held $680.9 million (RMB4.5 billion) in cash and equivalents.
  • Baozun also announced a $125M stock buyback program.
  • Price action: BZUN shares traded higher by 4.46% at $33.5 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

Baozun: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Baozun
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com