 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sohu.com Stock Gains On Strong Q1 Earnings, Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Sohu.com Stock Gains On Strong Q1 Earnings, Q2 Guidance
  • Sohu.com Ltd (NASDAQ: SOHUreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to $222 million.
  • Brand advertising revenues rose 20% Y/Y to $30.7 million from higher revenues in the portal and video advertising businesses.
  • Online game revenues rose 32% Y/Y to $176.5 million, facilitated by the revenues from TLBB Vintage, while Revenue from Others fell 3.3% Y/Y to $14.9 million.
  • Total average monthly active user accounts (MAU) for PC games rose 7% Y/Y to 2.3 million from the TLBB Vintage contribution, partially offset by the termination of the Warframe operation.
  • Total average MAU for mobile games declined 40% Y/Y to 2 million, reflecting the natural declining life cycles of Changyou's older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile and TLBB Honor.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 1,100 basis points to 79%, and the margin for the brand advertising business rose 2,000 basis points to 20%. Online games margins jumped 1,100 basis points to 90%.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit rose 178.9% Y/Y to $53 million.
  • Sohu clocked adjusted income of $37 million with an adjusted EPS of $0.93, versus an $(8) million net loss in the year-ago period.
  • Sohu held $335 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Sohu sees Q2 Brand advertising revenues guidance of $36 million - $40 million, Online game revenues guidance of $134 million - $144 million, and adjusted net income guidance of $8 million - $18 million.
  • Price action: SOHU shares traded higher by 6.14% at $18.14 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOHU)

Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2021
51 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com