 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sonos Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:
Why Sonos Is Trading Higher Today

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) stock is trading higher Thursday morning after the company reported record second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results.

What Happened: Sonos reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the close. The audio device company reported earnings of 12 cents per share, which easily beat the estimate for a loss of 22 cents per share. It reported a 90% revenue increase year-over-year to $332.9 million, which beat the Street estimate of $248.5 million. 

“We are thrilled to report another record quarter at Sonos, as demand for our products continues to exceed even our heightened expectations. The power of our model is that customers can start with one product and expand to more over time, and our customers continue to prove they do just that," CEO Patrick Spence said in a sentence. 

Related Link: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sonos

SONO Price Action: Sonos traded as high as $44.72 and as low as $8.56 over a 52-week period. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 13.53% in premarket trading at $35.75.

Photo courtesy of Sonos.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sonos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Patrick Spence why it's movingEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com