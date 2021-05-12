Dynatrace Beats On Q4 Earnings, Issues Robust Q1 Guidance
- Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $197 million, beating the analyst consensus of $191.81 million.
- Subscription revenue rose 35% Y/Y to $183 million, License revenue declined 95% Y/Y to $0.109 million, while Service revenue rose 4.7% Y/Y to $13.6 million.
- Total ARR rose 35% Y/Y to $774 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income rose 36.8% Y/Y to $49.5 million, and the margin expanded 100 basis points to 25%.
- Non-GAAP net income rose 54.3% Y/Y to $43.4 million with an adjusted EPS of $0.15, beating the analyst consensus of $0.14.
- The company held $325 million in cash and equivalents and generated $220.4 million in operating cash flow.
- Guidance: Dynatrace sees Q1 FY22 revenue guidance of $202 million - $204 million, above the analyst consensus of $197.04 million. It sees an adjusted EPS of $0.14 - $0.15, compared to the analyst consensus of $0.14.
- For FY22, Dynatrace sees revenue of $885 million - $900 million and a Non-GAAP EPS guidance between $0.59 - $0.62, versus $0.63 consensus.
- Dynatrace's strong Q4 performance capped off an excellent year exceeding guidance across all its key operating metrics led by ARR growth of 35% Y/Y, CEO John Van Siclen said.
- Price action: DT shares are down by 4.65% at $43.27 on Tuesday.
