Why 3D Systems Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) is trading significantly higher after the company reported better-than-expected earnings on Monday. 

3D Systems engineers and manufactures 3D printers and 3D printing materials. The company is focused on providing 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions for its customers. 

What Happened: 3D Systems reported earnings of 17 cents per share, which easily beat the estimate of 2 cents per share. It reported revenue of $146.1 million, which beat the estimate of $136.63 million.

Related Link: 3D Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“During my first year at 3D Systems, we established a clear strategic purpose that is driving our work every day: To be leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. We laid out a four-stage plan to reach that goal and I am pleased that these efforts have contributed to impressive Q1 results," said Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems.

Price Action: 3D systems traded as high as $56.50 and as low as $4.60 over a 52-week period. At last check, the stock was up 22% at $21.75.

