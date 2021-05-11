What's Going On With SailPoint Technologies Stock?
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) shares are trading lower by 3.5% at $42.74 after the company reported breakeven first-quarter EPS, down from $0.04 year over year, along with worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
Sailpoint company also issued second-quarter and 2021 EPS guidance below estimates.
SailPoint is a U.S.-based company that acts as a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. It mainly designs, develops, and markets identity governance software that helps organizations govern user access to critical systems and data.
