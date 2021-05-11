 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

International Game Technology Crushes Q1 Earnings Estimate, Expects To Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels By 2021
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:
International Game Technology Crushes Q1 Earnings Estimate, Expects To Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels By 2021
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGTreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $1.015 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $876.19 million.
  • Global Lottery revenue rose 48% Y/Y to $749 million from growth in same-store sales; Global Gaming revenue declined 14% Y/Y to $266 million, and Digital & Betting Revenue (included in total revenue) rose 85% Y/Y to $58 million.
  • Operating income amounted to $260 million. Global Lottery operating income rose 133% Y/Y to $337 million, while Global Gaming operating loss rose 208% Y/Y to $19 million.
  • IGT clocked a net income of $92 million with EPS of $0.38, beating the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 72% Y/Y to $450 million. Global Lottery adjusted EBITDA increased 84% Y/Y to $447 million, while Global Gaming adjusted EBITDA declined 39% Y/Y to $19 million.
  • The company generated $251 million in operating cash flow and held $748 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Global Lottery segment achieved record same-store sales levels on impressive increases around the world, CEO Marco Sala said. The Global Gaming segment was demonstrating swift, progressive recovery, including accelerated momentum for Digital & Betting activities, Sala said. 
  • IGT expected to return to 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year, Sala added.
  • Price action: IGT shares traded higher by 7.79% at $18.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGT)

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Cameco And International Game Technology
IGT To Develop Elvis Presley-Themed Lottery Games
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com