Vishay Precision Group Beats On Q1 Earnings, Issues Robust Q2 Guidance
- Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.3% year-on-year to $70.6 million, slightly higher than the high-end of the company guidance. It also beat the analyst consensus of $66.41 million.
- Foil Technology Products segment revenue rose 7.3% Y/Y to $32.7 million, Force Sensors segment increased 15.2% Y/Y to $16.9 million, while Weighing and Control Systems segment declined 7% Y/Y to $20.9 million.
- The strong book-to-bill of 1.21, driven by a sequential order growth of 22%, reflected demand momentum across businesses and end markets, CEO Ziv Shoshani stated.
- Adjusted gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 40.5%, and adjusted operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 8.7%.
- Adjusted net income rose 27.3% Y/Y to $4.2 million with adjusted EPS of $0.31, beating the analyst consensus of $0.28.
- The company generated $5.6 million in operating cash flow. It held $96.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- Guidance: Vishay sees a Q2 net revenues guidance of $71 million - $77 million, above the analyst consensus of $69 million.
- Price action: VPG shares are up 0.12% at $33 on the last check Tuesday.
