 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Did InterDigital Perform In Q1?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
How Did InterDigital Perform In Q1?
  • InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ: IDCCreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $82.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $79.97 million. Recurring revenue rose 4% Y/Y to $78.6 million while Operating revenue rose 155.3% Y/Y to $12 million.
  • Variable patent royalty revenue rose 19.3% Y/Y to $7.1 million, Fixed-fee royalty revenue rose 4.4% Y/Y to $69.3 million, Non-current patent royalties rose 436.3% Y/Y to $3.8 million, while Current technology solutions revenue declined 31.8% Y/Y to $2.2 million.       
  • Net income was $5.6 million, with the EPS of $0.18 beating the analyst consensus of $0.
  • The company held $889.5 million in cash and equivalents and used $9.8 million in operating cash flow.
  • InterDigital repurchased $5.8 million shares in Q1.
  • The company began 2021 with great momentum signing three license agreements in the first four months, including the renewal with Sharp Corporation, CEO Liren Chen said.
  • Chen added that it remains focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in both the handset and consumer electronics markets.
  • Price action: IDCC shares traded lower by 0.94% at $67.72 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IDCC)

InterDigital Extends Sharp's Patent License Agreement
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
ROCE Insights For InterDigital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com