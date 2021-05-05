 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AEIS Shares Are Trading Lower On Mixed Q1 Earnings, Cautious Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
AEIS Shares Are Trading Lower On Mixed Q1 Earnings, Cautious Q2 Guidance
  • Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEISreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.4% year-on-year to $351.6 million, above the company’s midpoint guidance of $350 million, narrowly missing the analyst consensus of $352.46 million.
  • Semiconductor Equipment revenue rose 35.2% Y/Y to $180.7 million; Industrial and Medical revenue increased 26.5% to $78.4 million; Data Center Computing revenue declined 31.4% to $59.2 million; Telecom and Networking revenue declined 1% to $33.3 million.
  • U.S. revenue rose 12.8% Y/Y to $131.6 million, North America ex-U.S. declined 44.9% to $26.2 million, Asia increased 34.8% to $149.6 million, Europe rose 3.3% to $40.4 million, and Other Countries’ rose 271% to $3.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 42.4% to $49.7 million with adjusted EPS of $1.29, beating analyst consensus of $1.26.
  • The company generated $54.1 million in operating cash flow and held $509.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company paid $3.9 million in a quarterly dividend.
  • CEO Steve Kelley expected the demand to increase through the balance of the year with tailwinds across all of the markets.
  • Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance was $360 million, below the analyst consensus of $374.63 million. The non-GAAP EPS guidance was $1.25, above the company guidance midpoint of $1.25, below the analyst consensus of $1.41.
  • Price action: AEIS shares traded lower by 8.75% at $94.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEIS)

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
ROCE Insights For Advanced Energy Indus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com