SunPower Beat On Q1 Earnings, Issues Inline Guidance
- SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $306.4 million, beating analyst consensus of $305.14 million.
- Residential and Light Commercial (RLC) overall bookings rose 25%. Adjusted EBITDA was $25 million.
- Commercial and Industrial Solutions (C&I Solutions) posted an over 20% revenue growth. Bookings rose 50%.
- Revenue from solar power systems, components, and others rose 5.6% to $301.2 million. Residential leasing revenue declined 15.4% to $1.1million. Solar services revenue rose 2.7% to $4 million.
- Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 660 basis points to 18.7%.
- Non-GAAP net income was $9.3 million compared to a loss of $15.1 million in Q1 FY20. Adjusted EPS of $0.05 beat the analyst estimate of $0.01.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $19.1 million against a negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million in Q1 FY20.
- SunPower held $213.1 million in cash and equivalents, and it used $40.4 million in operating cash flow.
- Peter Faricy became the CEO on March 25 following Tom Werner's retirement.
- Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance lies between $295 and $345 million versus the analyst consensus of $334.15 million. GAAP net loss guidance lies between $12 million and $1 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance lies between the range of $16 million and $27 million.
- Q2 RLC volume growth guidance was 20% Q/Q and over 50% Y/Y. The C&I Solutions business is expected to be in line with the prior year.
- Price action: SPWR shares traded higher by 2.26% at $23.52 on the last check Wednesday.
