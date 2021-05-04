 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thomson Reuters Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Thomson Reuters Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings
  • Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRIreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $1.58 billion.
  • Organic revenues rose 3%, from a 3% growth in recurring revenues. The company's "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals) reported organic revenue growth of 5%.
  • Revenue from Legal Professionals revenue rose 7% to $668 million; Corporates revenue rose 5% to $384 million; Tax & Accounting Professionals revenue rose 3% to $225 million; Reuters News revenue rose 3% to $160 million; and Global Print revenue declined 7% to $143 million.
  • Operating profit rose 34% to $387 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 16% to $558 million, with margins expanded by 370 basis points to 35.3%.
  • TRI clocked adjusted EPS of $0.58 and held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $380 million in operating cash flow.
  • The board approved a $0.10 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.62 per share in Feb., representing the 28th consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share is payable on June 15, 2021.
  • It completed the repurchase of $200 million shares as of Feb.
  • Guidance: Q2 revenues and total organic revenues growth guidance of 5.5% to 6.5%. "Big 3" total revenue growth and organic revenue growth guidance lie between 6% - 7%; Tax & Accounting Professionals revenues growth of 10% - 15%; Reuters News revenues growth of 2% - 3%; Global Print revenues growth guidance lies between 1% and 3%.
  • Price action: TRI shares traded higher by 3.52% at $96.79 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com