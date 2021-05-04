CommVault Systems Shares Are Trading Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
- CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $191.3 million, beating the analyst estimate of $182.34 million. Total recurring revenue rose 24% Y/Y to $145.6 million.
- Software and products revenue rose 355 to $89.4 million due to 39% revenue growth from larger deals. Services revenue rose 4% to $102 million.
- The number of larger deal revenue transactions rose 30% Y/Y to 198 deals. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions increased 7% Y/Y to $0.31 million.
- Non-GAAP EBIT rose 112% to $38.8 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beat the analyst estimate of $0.48.
- The company generated $64.7 million in operating cash flow, and it held $397.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- CommVault repurchased shares worth $62.1 million in Q4.
- Price action: CVLT shares traded higher by 4.09% at $71.34 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.