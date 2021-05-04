 Skip to main content

Infineon Technologies Reports Robust Q2 Revenue, Earnings Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
  • Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNYreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year on year to €2.7 billion.
  • Automotive revenue rose 45% to €1.2 billion; Industrial Power Control revenue stood flat at €361 million; Power & Sensor Systems revenue rose 28% to €787 million; Connected Secure Systems revenue rose 98% to €329 million, and Other Operating Segments revenue rose 3% to €4 million.
  • Infineon's manufacturing facilities were running at full speed, and the company continued to invest in the additional capacity, CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss said.
  • Ploss talked about bottlenecks in segments where it depended on chips supplied by foundries, especially in automotive microcontrollers and IoT products.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded 370 basis points to 39.3%, and operating income rose 17% to €209 million.
  • Adjusted net income rose 84.4% to €308 million, with adjusted EPS of €0.24.       
  • The company generated €742 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Q3 revenue guidance lies between €2.6 billion and €2.9 billion.
  • Price action: IFNNY shares traded lower by 5.62% at $38.65 on the last check Tuesday.

