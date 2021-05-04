 Skip to main content

Sabre Stock Falls On Q1 Earnings Miss; Declines Issuing Guidance Amid Uncertainty From COVID-19
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:39am   Comments
  • Sabre Corp(NASDAQ: SABRreported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 50% year on year to $327.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $410.59 million.
  • Travel Solutions revenue declined 52% to $288.9 million, and Hospitality Solutions revenue fell 29% to $42.2 million.
  • Bookings environment rose 15% quarter-on-quarter. North American air bookings and global hotel bookings noted the strongest growth.
  • Operating loss rose 34% to $202.6 million from the pandemic-induced revenue decline.
  • Adjusted net loss per share was $0.72, missing the analyst consensus adjusted net loss per share of $0.54.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $109.5 million with a negative margin of 33.4%.
  • The company used up $197.4 million in operating cash flow and exited the quarter with $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: The company did not offer a business outlook due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty.
  • Price action: SABR shares traded lower by 7.86% at $13.88 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

