 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CVS Health Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 EPS Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
CVS Health Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 EPS Guidance
  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares moved higher in the premarket after the company reported better than expected Q1 earnings.
  • Overall revenues increased 3.5% Y/Y to $69.1 billion, driven by growth across all segments. Sales beat a consensus of $68.4 billion.
  • Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. The increase in operating income and adjusted operating income was primarily due to growth in the Pharmacy Services and Health Care Benefits segments, partially offset by declines in the Retail/LTC segment.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.04 grew +7% Y/Y and surpassed the consensus of $1.71.
  • Guidance: CVS raised its FY21 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $6.24 to $6.36 from $6.06 to $6.22 and adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.56 to $7.68 from $7.39 to $7.55.
  • It reaffirmed the FY21 operating cash flow outlook of $12.0 billion to $12.5 billion.
  • Price Action: CVS shares are up 3.1% at $80.1 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS)

CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Insights
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Rises 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2021
Agree Realty Posts Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Full-Year Acquisition Guidance To $1.1B-$1.3B
CVS Health Debuts $100M Venture Capital Fund For Early-Stage Health Care Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com