PERI Finance Raises $4.7 Million To Bring Unlimited Liquidity And Synthetics To Polkadot

PERI Finance, a decentralized cross-chain synthetic asset issuance and derivative exchange protocol, has officially announced the completion of its $4.7 million fundraising round led by LD Capital with participation by PrivCode, OneBlock, Ruby Capital, Dasheng Capital, Momentum 6, and other leading blockchain funds.

The capital will be used to further develop PERI’s ecosystem of products which are designed to provide unlimited liquidity while allowing users to cost-effectively create, trade, and manage synthetic assets on Polkadot. PERI’s suite of products include PERI Exchange, PERI Pool, PERI Dao, and PERI Staking. The robust ecosystem will also feature NFTs in the future.

PERI’s mission is to empower DeFi users with a solution that is easy while helping them save on gas fees and losses due to flash loans and front-running bots. For traders, a wide-array of plain and leveraged synthetic products, including the ability to stake PERI tokens and mint pUSD to access various rewards driven activities such as staking, liquidity providing, and more.

PERI founder Richard Kim states, “We are extremely grateful to have the support of some of the world’s leading DeFi investors who understand how important it is to have products in existence that are user-friendly while providing all of the functionality expected of an institutional-grade protocol and platform.”

PERI will be conducting an IDO to offer its native token to users around the world. The IDO will be hosted by DuckDAO, Gate.io, and KICKPAD on 10th of May. More information can be found on PERI’s official global telegram community here.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance is a decentralized cross-chain synthetic issuance and derivative exchange protocol that provides unlimited liquidity on the Polkadot network. It gives an opportunity to access a wide range of both traditional financial and crypto assets in the forms of leveraged and none-leveraged synthetic products. PERI empowers users with lower GAS fees, speedy transactions, and ample security from front-running or flash loans.

Image Sourced from Pixabay