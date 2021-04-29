 Skip to main content

Why eBay Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
eBay shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates. Additionally, analysts at Susquehanna and Wedbush downgraded their ratings on the stock. 

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. 

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 9.84% lower at $56.18. The stock has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. 

Posted-In: Earnings News Movers Trading Ideas

