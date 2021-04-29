 Skip to main content

Why 1-800-Flowers.Com Shares Are Trading Higher Today.

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
Share:

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised its buyback authorization to $40 million. 

The company also guided Q4 sales growth of 10-15% year over year and FY21 sales growth of 40%. 

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food and gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue.

The stock was trading up 18.3% at $29.34 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $39.61. 

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

