MACOM Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.1% year on year to $150.6 million, above the analyst estimate of $150.06 million.
- Adjusted gross margin expanded 470 basis points to 59.2%. Adjusted operating margin expanded 1,230 basis points to 27.8%.
- Adjusted net income rose 203.4% to $36.1 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.51, beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
- The company generated $27.9 million in operating cash flow. It held $105.5 million in cash and equivalents.
- Guidance: MACOM Q3 revenue guidance lies between $150 million to $154 million, versus the analyst consensus of $151.75 million. Expected adjusted gross margin between 58% and 60%. The adjusted EPS guidance lies between $0.52 and $0.56 above the analyst consensus of $0.48.
- Price action: MTSI shares traded lower by 5.51% at $58.24 on the last check Thursday.
