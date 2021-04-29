 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MACOM Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
MACOM Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance
  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSIreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 19.1% year on year to $150.6 million, above the analyst estimate of $150.06 million.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded 470 basis points to 59.2%. Adjusted operating margin expanded 1,230 basis points to 27.8%.
  • Adjusted net income rose 203.4% to $36.1 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.51, beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • The company generated $27.9 million in operating cash flow. It held $105.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: MACOM Q3 revenue guidance lies between $150 million to $154 million, versus the analyst consensus of $151.75 million. Expected adjusted gross margin between 58% and 60%. The adjusted EPS guidance lies between $0.52 and $0.56 above the analyst consensus of $0.48.
  • Price action: MTSI shares traded lower by 5.51% at $58.24 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTSI)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
MACOM Shares Are Trading Lower On Proposal To Raise $400M Via Institutional Debt Offering For Refinancing
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com