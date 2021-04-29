 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PreMarket Prep: It Might Be Time To Show Some Interest In Pinterest
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
PreMarket Prep: It Might Be Time To Show Some Interest In Pinterest

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) stock is interesting at current levels, co-host Dennis Dick said Thursday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

What Happened: Pinterest sold off after nearly 11% in after-hours trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results Tuesday. 

The company reported earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the estimate of 7 cents per share, and revenue of $485.23 million beating the estimate of $473.66 million. Yet the social media platform reported a slowdown in monthly active user growth.

“Starting in mid-March, the easing of pandemic restrictions slowed U.S. MAU growth and lowered engagement year over year as people spent less time online,” Pinterest said.

Pinterest has come back to a huge technical support level, the "PreMarket Prep" co-host said.

"Buy the dip and sell the rip," Dick added. 

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management has become quite popular in recent years as her funds continue to outperform. 

She announced the purchase of 145,050 shares of Pinterest for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) on Wednesday. 

Related Link: Less Home = Less Pinning? What To Make Of Pinterest Following 14% Drop

PINS Price Action: Pinterest was up 2.75% at $68.06 at last check Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Pinterest.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cathie Wood Loads Up $34.5M Worth Of Tesla As Shares Retreat Post Q1 Earnings Report
Less Home = Less Pinning? What To Make Of Pinterest Following 14% Drop
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Microsoft's LinkedIn Outdoes Pinterest, Snapchat In Revenue: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK InvestEarnings News Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com