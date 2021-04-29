Why The Microsoft Sell-Off Might Be A Buying Opportunity
The recent sell-off in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a buying opportunity, managing director of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners Ann Winblad said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
What Happened: Microsoft fell more than 3% in after-hours trading after it reported third-quarter financial results Tuesday.
The company reported earnings of $1.95, beating the estimate of $1.78, and revenue of $41.71 billion, beating the estimate of $41.03 billion.
Winblad described Microsoft as a high-margin pure software play. The company is "at the beginning of a huge growth opportunity," she said.
She told CNBC she didn't understand the sell-off in the stock, adding that Microsoft is the stock to own long-term.
Related Link: Why Microsoft Is Really Trading Down Today (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Earnings)
MSFT Price Action: Microsoft has traded as high as $263.19 and as low as $169.39 over a 52-week period.
The stock is up 14.45% year-to-date.
Microsoft was down 2.04% at $249.36 at last check.
Photo courtesy of Microsoft.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: MicrosoftEarnings Long Ideas News Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga