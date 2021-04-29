Why The Microsoft Sell-Off Might Be A Buying Opportunity

The recent sell-off in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a buying opportunity, managing director of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners Ann Winblad said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Microsoft fell more than 3% in after-hours trading after it reported third-quarter financial results Tuesday.

The company reported earnings of $1.95, beating the estimate of $1.78, and revenue of $41.71 billion, beating the estimate of $41.03 billion.

Winblad described Microsoft as a high-margin pure software play. The company is "at the beginning of a huge growth opportunity," she said.

She told CNBC she didn't understand the sell-off in the stock, adding that Microsoft is the stock to own long-term.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft has traded as high as $263.19 and as low as $169.39 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 14.45% year-to-date.

Microsoft was down 2.04% at $249.36 at last check.

Photo courtesy of Microsoft.