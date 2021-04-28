Microsoft Is 'Doing All The Right Things' Says Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) benefits from stay-at-home, but also the reopening, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Microsoft reported earnings-per-share of $1.95 vs. $1.78 expected and revenue of $41.71 billion vs. $41.03 billion expected on Tuesday.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning. We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform," MIcrosoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a press release.

Microsoft reported good numbers, but had high expectations going into the report, Link noted, adding she understands why the stock is down.

Link said she does not own the stock, but if it goes down a bit more, would buy it back because the company is "doing all the right things."

Price Action: Microsoft shares were down 2.90% at $254.34 Wednesday morning.

