Microsoft Is 'Doing All The Right Things' Says Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) benefits from stay-at-home, but also the reopening, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Microsoft reported earnings-per-share of $1.95 vs. $1.78 expected and revenue of $41.71 billion vs. $41.03 billion expected on Tuesday.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning. We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform," MIcrosoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a press release.

Microsoft reported good numbers, but had high expectations going into the report, Link noted, adding she understands why the stock is down.

Link said she does not own the stock, but if it goes down a bit more, would buy it back because the company is "doing all the right things."

Related Link: Microsoft's LinkedIn Outdoes Pinterest, Snapchat In Revenue: What You Need To Know

Price Action: Microsoft shares were down 2.90% at $254.34 Wednesday morning.

(Photo courtesy of Microsoft)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Hightower Advisors MicrosoftEarnings Long Ideas News Tech Trading Ideas

