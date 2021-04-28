 Skip to main content

Shopify Shares Are Trading Higher On Upbeat Q1 Earnings, Strong Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 8:53am   Comments
  • Shopify Inc’s (NYSE: SHOPfirst-quarter FY21 revenue rose 110% year-on-year to $988.6 million, exceeding analysts estimate of $865.48 million.
  • Subscription Solutions revenue rose 71% to $320.7 million from higher merchant acquisition. Merchant Solutions revenue increased 137% to $668 million from Gross Merchandise Volume growth.
  • Shopify’s momentum continued into 2021 as digital commerce tailwinds remained strong and merchants took advantage of the range of capabilities offered by the platform, CFO Amy Shapero said.
  • The adjusted operating margin rose 2,300 basis points to 21%, recuperating from a negative margin during the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EPS rose 958% to $2.01, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73.
  • The company generated $135.7 million in operating cash flow. It held $7.87 billion in cash and equivalents, reflecting $1.5 billion of net proceeds from the secondary offering.
  • Price action: SHOP shares traded higher by 5.07% at $1,215.52 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

