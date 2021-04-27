 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Crocs Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Share:

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also guided second-quarter sales growth of 60%-70% compared to 2020.

The company reported first-quarter revenues of $460.1 million, up 60.5% on a constant currency basis, with digital sales growing 75.3% to represent 32.3% of revenue.

Additionally, Piper Sandler raised their price target from $104 to $140.

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.

Crocs shares were trading 18% higher at $100.04 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Crocs Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: BevCanna, Clear Cannabis, Green Hygienics, Turning Point, High Tide, GrowGen, And More
Is Air Cargo Really A Bargain Right Now?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com