5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 9.33 Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) - P/E: 9.57 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) - P/E: 7.97 Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 5.76 Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) - P/E: 7.82

Kimco Realty's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.31, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.25. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.85%, which has decreased by 0.55% from 4.4% in the previous quarter.

Optibase saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q2 to 1.0 now. Optibase does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Equity Commonwealth's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.03. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Tremont Mortgage reported earnings per share at 0.28, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.33. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Comstock Mining experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.03 in Q3 and is now -0.14. Comstock Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.